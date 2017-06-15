Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ku Klux Klan items pulled from Pennsylvania auction

Posted 5:51am on Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017

TAYLORSTOWN, Pa. Several Ku Klux Klan items listed in a classified ad have been pulled from a Pennsylvania auction.

WTAE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sCUWYR ) items such as a hood, book and robe adornment were posted on an auction website and scheduled to be sold at the Taylorstown Fire Hall on Thursday.

Resident Derrick Edwards says he saw a photo of a newspaper clipping with the classified ad. Edwards tells WTAE "you shouldn't make a profit off racism."

Auctioneer Randy Shook says the KKK items have been pulled. He says the overall auction will continue.

