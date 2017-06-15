Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Beatty, Freeman, Woody Allen fete Diane Keaton at AFI gala

LOS ANGELES Diane Keaton is such a special entertainer that even normally reclusive Woody Allen is appearing in a televised tribute to her.

Allen is among those honoring the actress in the American Film Institute's presentation of its 45th Life Achievement Award. The AFI's "Tribute to Diane Keaton" will premiere Thursday night on TNT.

Warren Beatty, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda and Emma Stone also paid homage to Keaton during a gala ceremony last week in Hollywood. Steve Martin and Martin Short performed a musical roast of the actress.

Allen, who directed Keaton to her Oscar-winning performance in "Annie Hall," said he owes much of what he's accomplished in his life to her.



