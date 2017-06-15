Concert Picks: Metallica at AT&T Stadium; George Clinton at The Bomb Factory

Metallica at AT&T Stadium
Trends come and go and tastes change but Metallica, like diamonds, is forever. The California heavy metal quartet’s most recent album, “Hardwired...to Self Destruct,” smashed into Billboard’s top 200 album chart at No. 1 upon release. But it’s in a live setting where Metallica really slams down the hammer, and the band is coming back to North Texas, where it should be able to rock AT&T Stadium down to its foundation Friday night. Opening are Avenged Sevenfold, Gojira, and Volbeat. Ride the lightning, indeed.
6 p.m. Friday. AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington. $55.50-$155.50
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton is not only a pioneer of funk but of a theatrical and avant-garde sense of showmanship that has made him a legend. Couple that with his sprawling band’s tight musicianship and a truckload of hip-shaking hits like “One Nation Under a Groove,” “Atomic Dog,” “Flashlight,” “Aqua Boogie,” “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker),” “Up for the Down Stroke,” “Do Fries Go With That Shake?,” and many, many more. No doubt he will be hauling many of them out for his Bomb Factory show June 21. Clinton’s music has been covered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and sampled by many rappers, but there’s no substitute for the real thing.
8 p.m. Wednesday. The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., Dallas. $24.50-$89.50