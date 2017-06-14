Top 10 things to do: June 16-June 22, 2017

Flaco Jimenez
1 Legendary accordionist Flaco Jiménez started preforming at age 7 and later found success in the pop world with Augie Meyers and Freddy Fender as the Texas Tornados. The Grammy winner will perform as the special guest of Los TexManiacs at the Levitt Pavilion as part of the venue’s free summer concert series. There is plenty of lawn seating but, due to construction at City Hall, plan ahead for parking. Picnics are welcome and vendors will be selling food. 8 p.m. Sunday. Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. 817-543-4308, levittpavilion.org
Metallica
2 No sooner has U2 packed up and left AT&T Stadium than a very different experience is taking over the place that Jerry built. Heavy metal kings Metallica will wing in for a performance Friday night that promises to blow the dome off. They’ll likely bust out the classics and also serve up a generous chunk of their most recent album, “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.” Three bands are opening, including Volbeat, Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira, so get there early. 6 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington. $55-$155.50. ticketmaster.com.
‘La Dolce Vita’
3 There are certainly worse ways to spend a Sunday summer evening than hanging around Sundance Square. That’s especially true when it’s time for the latest installment in the Sunday Cinema Series, which this week is the classic “La Dolce Vita,” from director Federico Fellini. Marcello Mastroianni, Anita Ekberg, and Anouk Aimee star in this entrancing 1960 film about a high-living paparazzo that is one of the best movies to emerge from the post-WWII Italian film wave. 7 p.m. Sunday. $10. Four Day Weekend Theater, 312 Houston St., Fort Worth. lonestarfilmfestival.com/sunday-cinema-series/
Trinity Shakespeare Festival
4 For North Texas fans of the Bard, the Trinity Shakespeare Festival is a must-attend event. This season, “Richard III” and “Measure for Measure,” are being performed through July 2. Tickets: $15-$25. Jerita Foley Buschman Theatre, 2800 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, on the TCU campus. trinityshakes.org
‘All Shook Up’
5 A play inspired by the King of Rock ’n’ Roll will take center stage at the historic Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie. Set in 1955 in a small town, the production is about a singer who changes everything while pounding out the likes of “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Friday-June 25. Tickets are $15-$25 online or by phone. 972-237-8786; uptowntheatergp.com.
What’s for dinner? Beer
6 Downtown Arlington’s Legal Draft Beer Co. will host chef Stefon Rishel’s four-course beer dinner Tuesday. Each course will be paired with Legal Draft’s craft beers. And if great beer and food weren’t enough, Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Jim Sundberg will sign a baseball for each diner. It’s for 21 years and older; doors open at 7 p.m. $75. Legal Draft Beer Co., 500 E. Division St., Arlington. For tickets and information Facebook: Legal Draft Beer1.
Juneteenth
7 Juneteenth is Monday but events are going on all over DFW beginning this weekend and running through next weekend. Starting at 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in Mansfield at McClendon Park, the festivities will include games, music, bounce houses, bingo, dominoes and a history of the celebration and much more. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. 799 W. Broad St., Mansfield. In Fort Worth is Tarrant County College’s South campus annual celebration. Events will take place through Monday and include a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. At 7 p.m. Monday, there’s a screening of “The Last to Know” at the TCC Performing Arts Center. For reservations and a complete list of activities, visit juneteenthftw.com
‘King O’ the Moon’
8 Those who’ve been going to Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre for a long time may remember the venue’s productions of Tom Dudzick’s “Over the Tavern” in 2005 and “The Last Mass at St. Casimir’s” in 2007. Now, the work of Dudzick returns in “King O’ the Moon,” the final part of this comedic trilogy in which the Pazinski family is in the midst of the raucous ’60s and the Apollo 11 voyage is on TV. Through July 15. $15-$38. Circle Theatre, 230 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth. circletheatre.com.
‘A Very Sordid Wedding’
9 Fort Worth’s Q Cinema presents this sequel to Del Shores’ cult comedy hits “Sordid Lives” and “Sordid Lives: The Series.” This time around, it’s 16 years after the events of the first movie — in which the residents of the small Texas town of Winters had to deal with homosexuality — and now they’re facing issues of marriage equality. Caroline Rhea, Whoopi Goldberg, Bonnie Bedelia and the always hilarious Leslie Jordan star. Shores will be there to introduce the film and take part in a Q&A. $20 (proceeds will benefit Q Cinema). 1 p.m. Saturday. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. themodernfw.org.
The last of The Last Word
10 Sadly, the Fort Worth independent bookstore is closing its doors Sunday. Though it was only open for just more than a year, it had shown itself to be a great place to get a book and to meet others interested in reading and talking about reading. And you’ll probably get some good deals on whatever’s left. Be sure to stop by and say goodbye. 615 S. Jennings Ave., Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/thelastwordbooks