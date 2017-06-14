Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Sony will only release clean edits with directors' approval

The Associated Press

Posted 6:56pm on Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017

LOS ANGELES Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment President Man Jit Singh said Wednesday that they will only make the films available with the directors' approval.

Last week Sony unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service. Titles currently available include "Pixels," "Ghostbusters" and "Moneyball."

Singh said they believed they had obtained approvals from filmmakers to use the airplane and broadcast television versions of their films for home viewing, but promised to pull individual titles if a director objects.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me