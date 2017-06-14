Idaho folk singer who recorded 20 albums dies at 83

BOISE, Idaho Rosalie Sorrels, a folk singer and native of Idaho who recorded more than 20 albums and performed at top folk festivals around the country, has died. She was 83.
She died on Sunday in Reno, Nevada, at the home of her daughter, Holly Marizu, the family said.
She faced a series of health issues in recent years that included being diagnosed with colon cancer last year.
Sorrels left her husband in 1966 and traveled to performances with her five children. She received Grammy nominations for two of her albums.
Later in life she lived in a cabin near Idaho City about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Boise.
The family is planning several memorial services, the first in Boise close to June 24, which would have been her 84th birthday.