Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

FS1 draws biggest audience for qualifier for US-Mexico

The Associated Press

Posted 10:16am on Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017

CHICAGO The United States' 1-1 draw at Mexico in a World Cup qualifier Sunday night drew the biggest audience for such a game in FS1 history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FS1 attracted 2,052,000 viewers. Viewership built throughout the match and peaked at 2.8 million viewers from 10-10:15 p.m. EDT.

Earlier this week, Spanish-language Univision announced it drew the most viewers in the U.S. for any soccer match this year.

Univision attracted an average of 4.5 million viewers for the game from Azteca Stadium. Additionally, it was the top World Cup qualifying match in any language on any network in more than four years, since March 26, 2013.



