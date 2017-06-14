Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Wallenda to discuss hanging by teeth over Niagara Falls

The Associated Press

Posted 8:41am on Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is a day away from a planned stunt to hang from a helicopter by her teeth as it flies over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda is scheduled to discuss her plans with reporters Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.

Wallenda's stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

Erendira Wallenda plans to hold on by her teeth as the helicopter carrying her flies high above the Falls.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Everyone survived.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me