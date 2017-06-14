Around Cowtown: Sam Anderson of Quaker City Nighthawks

Recently, “Buffalo” Sam Anderson, frontman of The Quaker City Nighthawks, was grocery shopping when he heard an excited little voice yell out “queso blanco!”
“It took me a minute to register it,” said Anderson, “because I don’t really hear those words outside of concerts. He said it the first time and I was like what? My girlfriend was with me, and she said, ‘He’s saying ‘Queso Blanco.’”
“I look down, and he gave me the thumbs up. It could have been a drawing; a cute kid, he’s got a balloon in his hand,” Anderson recalled. “Then I saw his dad a few aisles back, and he’s giving me the thumbs up, and he’s like, ‘That’s his favorite song!’ ”
The kid was referring to “Queso Blanco,” a Quaker City Nighthawks track. It’s an epic tale about Mexican food, Ernesto’s Taqueria on Hemphill and, well, cheese. The chorus is “They call me Queso Blanco.” So I’m sure the kid thought that was Anderson’s name. Ernesto’s, by the way, is unaware it has been immortalized in song — something that Anderson is planning on rectifying soon.
The band has been touring constantly, and when it has been in town I’ve been busy, so when I got a chance to talk to Anderson in-between sets at his gig at the Flying Saucer in downtown Fort Worth, I jumped at the chance.
“It’s been most of this year, we’ve had a couple of breaks. We usually go out for about a month or so,” Anderson said. “It seems to be picking up; we’re finally getting to the point where we’re hitting some cities that we’ve been to now a couple of times. ... It takes awhile to get a lot of dots on the maps. We’ve done everything from 2,000-, 3,000-seat auditoriums to 200-capacity clubs. That and everything in-between.”
Anderson says his favorite part of touring is playing the festivals. The opportunity to play for people who wouldn’t normally come to a Quaker City Nighthawks show. He seems to have a peculiar fetish about this, in fact.
“We played Tortuga Fest in Fort Lauderdale, which is like a bro-country festival,” he said. “We stuck out like a sore thumb — which is kinda my favorite thing to do. Just plop us right there in the middle, just a big ol’ olive in the middle of your cherry pie. It’s kinda fun to be that group.”
Mind you, Anderson couldn’t be too far out of place in Florida. People are constantly comparing him with other Southern rockers from Florida.
“People say, ‘You look like Lynyrd Skynyrd,’” Anderson says, laughing, “and I’m like ‘that’s like six people.’”
Quaker City Nighthawks, which plays Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton on Friday night, has a new album in the can, recorded at Niles City Sound. It’s currently in final mix and mastering, so look for a release at the beginning of next year.
“I feel like we took stuff we’ve done well before and gone further down that rabbit hole — and kind of cut out a lot of the connective stuff,” he explained. “That sounds weird, but on this last album I feel like we touched on some groovy R&B notes that I don’t think we’ve really explored a lot.
“We’ve always kind of had a heavy aspect to our music, and we also really kind of explored that. I think what’s cool about this one is it’s way deeper down both of those extremes. … There’s songs in-between we hope will make them both make sense together. It’s always going to sound like us.”