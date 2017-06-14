Bond set in South Dakota for Chicago rapper on drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Bond has been set at $2,000 for Chicago rapper Chief Keef on drug charges in South Dakota.
The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail Monday following his arrest at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Police say airport security found marijuana in his carry-on bag.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2rqOPXz ) reports Cozart's attorneys declined to comment following his court appearance Tuesday.
Cozart was in South Dakota to perform Sunday at an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event at the University of Sioux Falls.