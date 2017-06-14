Man accused in drunk-driving death pleads not guilty

BEND, Ore. A man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.
The Bulletin reports (https://goo.gl/TREWQg ) 46-year-old David Fincher of Sherwood also pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five counts of assault, 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person, and driving under the influence.
Fincher was arrested Sept. 11 when his Toyota Tundra crashed into two other vehicles on U.S. Highway 20 near Bend.
Oregon State Police say Fincher's pickup hit a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Sarah Peterson of Bend, killing Peterson's daughter. Authorities say Peterson and other witnesses told them Fincher swerved and hit her car.
Fincher has said he doesn't know what happened.
Authorities say his blood-alcohol level was 0.253. The legal limit in Oregon is 0.08 percent.