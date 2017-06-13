Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for June 5-11

The Associated Press

Posted 4:46pm on Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: Golden State at Cleveland, Game 3, ABC, 20.1 million.

2. NBA Finals: Golden State at Cleveland, Game 4, ABC, 19.01 million.

3. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.53 million.

4. "World of Dance," NBC, 8.42 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.88 million.

6. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 7.04 million.

7. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Sunday), ABC, 7.03 million.

8. Stanley Cup Final: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Game 6, NBC, 6.99 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 6.74 million.

10. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), ABC, 6.25 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.17 million.

12. "Steve Harvey's Funderdome," ABC, 6.15 million.

13. "Tony Awards," CBS, 6.05 million.

14. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.045 million.

15. "Bull," CBS, 5.72 million.

16. Stanley Cup Final: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Game 4, NBC, 5.66 million.

17. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 5.54 million.

18. "NBA Countdown, Game 3," ABC, 5.5 million.

19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.38 million.

20. "Celebrity Family Feud" (Thursday, 8 p.m.). ABC, 5.36 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me