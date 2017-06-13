Father’s Day dining: Where to take Dad in DFW

Last month, we did a roundup of the brunches for Mother’s Day, considered the busiest brunch day of the year. Although there were some exceptions to this rule, Mom often got a special menu for her day.
The philosophy behind Father’s Day, on the other hand, appears to be that Dad wants red meat. Again, there are some exceptions to the rule, and to be fair, a lot of the meat dishes sound pretty good. But if Dad isn’t into red meat, he’s probably going to be ordering off the regular menu.
Again, we’ll update as we get more info. Also check out Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat for updates and alternative suggestions (maybe your red-eat-meating dad wants barbecue instead; Bud has a list of strong options.)
FORT WORTH/TARRANT COUNTY
Brewed: File this under “exception to the rule:” The Magnolia Avenue coffeehouse/gastropub has one of the more creative Father’s Day options — with a waffle flight with beer pairings. And these aren’t your ordinary waffles: The flight features an apple-cider pulled-pork waffle; a jalapeño cornbread one; buffalo-chicken waffle with blue cheese; and Nutella chocolate ganache waffle. The catch: Seating is very limited; there are only 40 tickets for the event. For pairings, see the Facebook post below. $25. 4-11 p.m. Saturday — not Sunday — 801 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-945-1545 , http://brewedfw.com , but for tickets, go here.
Capital Grille: An off-menu bone-in Tomahawk ribeye, available by request only, will be available only for Father’s Day. 800 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-9200; locations also in Dallas and Plano; www.thecapitalgrille.com
Chef Point Cafe: The Father’s Day menu will include South African lobster tail ($39), a 10-ounce Wagyu beef cheeseburger ($22), duck a l'orange ($33) and more. You read that right: a $22 cheesburger. But it’s Wagyu beef, it comes with sweet-potato fries, and why skimp on Dad? 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 18, 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, http://chefpointcafe.org
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle: The upscale steakhouse will offer its regular menu with special Father’s Day features, including a Wagyu Tomahawk chop. A blood orange Manhattan, made with Redemption Rye Whiskey, will also be available, exclusively for Father’s Day. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 812 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3999; also 2323 Olive St., Dallas, 972-490-9000, https://delfriscos.com
Del Frisco’s Grille: Special Father’s Day weekend menu features will include an 18-ounce, 28-day, bone-in, dry-aged steak and a “Gentleman’s Mule”: Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, fresh orange juice, ginger beer and mint. Available June 16-18. 154 E. Third St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9900 ; 1200 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-410-3777 ; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: “Seafood” may be in the restaurant’s name, but the special off-menu item for Father’s Day weekend is beef: a bone-in filet, hand cut a morel mushroom crust. Of course, they do suggest that you pair it with Alaskan King Crab legs, so there’s your seafood. Limited quantity, available June 16-18. 3100 W. Seventh Street, Fort Worth, 817-336-8000 ; also 4023 Oak Lawn Ave.,| Dallas,| 214-890-1500 , http://www.eddiev.com
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar: These days, you can take your lazy dog to most restaurant patios — and even some active dogs, as long as they behave themselves on the patio. But Lazy Dog also has a dog menu if Dad wants to bring the dog along. It also has a couple of new brunch items: A baked berry pancake (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, maple bacon butter, warm syrup, whipped cream) and a breakfast burger (grilled beef patty, smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, crispy hash browns, cheddar, housemade “bark + bite” sauce, fries). All draft beets are $4 during Father’s Day brunch, and Dad will get a complimentary limited-edition pint glass (while supplies last). 2521 State Highway 121, Euless, 682-738-0861 ; locations also in Addison and Plano; https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com
Max’s Wine Dive: Max’s is known for its decadent brunch, and on top of that, it’s offering a $35 steak-and-lobster special and a $20 steak-and-eggs platter for Dad, along with brunch dishes such as cilantro-chimichurri “green eggs and ham” ($17), fried chicken or shrimp-and-grits. 2421 W. Seventh St., 817-870-1100, maxswinedive.com.
Meso Maya: Chef Nico Sanchez has come up with a three-course, prix fixe Father’s Day meal — chicharrónes, carne asada and flan — designed to take diners “on a culinary journey through interior Mexico.” Bonus: the meal also includes a shot of tequila. $30 per person (regular menu also available). 3050 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth; 682-316-8266 ; also three Dallas locations; mesomaya.com .
DALLAS, etc.
Americano: The downtown Dallas restaurant (adjacent to the Joule Hotel) will feature its regular brunch menu, as well as take on steak and eggs featuring flat iron steak, two farm eggs any style and home-fried potatoes, topped with salsa picante ($23) and a carne pizza ($21), “clobbered with” pepperoni, Clabrese soppressata, meatball, Calabrian chili sausage and smoked mozzarella. 1530 Main St., Dallas, 214-261-4600 , http://americanodallas.com
CBD Provisions: The restaurant inside the Joule will serve a 12-ounce grilled Berkshire pork chop with a side of greens, grilled stone fruit salad and a brown butter reduction for $36.00, as well as the regular menu. 1530 Main St., Dallas, 214-261- 4600 , http://www.cbdprovisions.com
Cool River Cafe: The Irving restaurant is taking a different spin on Dad and red meat: With a $40 purchase, you can get a free steak. So share with Dad. Or let Dad eat a lot of steak. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881 , coolrivercafe.com
Mudhen Meat and Greens: The Dallas Farmers Market restaurant will have extended hours for a Father’s Day brunch that will feature a special beer-brined, 12-ounce, bone-in pork chop on a bed of sweet potato mash, topped with pineapple chermolu and sunny-side up egg. Also available: a $20 bacon whiskey flight. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18, 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas, 214-698-7000, http://www.mudheninthe.net
Ocean Prime: Along with the regular brunch menu, the Oak Lawn-area restuarant will offer a 14-ounce prime New York strip steak topped with lobster gratin, with butter-poached lobster claw meat with garlic, lemon and Parmesan aioli. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 2101 Cedar Springs Road No.150, Dallas, 214-965-0440, https://www.ocean-prime.com
Savor Gastropub: The Klyde Warren Park restaurant will have a special menu for Father’s Day weekend, with three oyster dishes including BBQ oysters Rockefeller, plus grilled Buffalo rib eye, rocky road pie and more. June 16-18 (evening only on June 16), 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, 214-306-5597 , http://www.savorgastropub.com
Staff writer Bud Kennedy contributed to this report.