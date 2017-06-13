The Last Word bookstore in its last days

Well, it was fun while it lasted.
The Last Word, the independent bookstore that opened on Fort Worth’s Near Southside in May 2016, is facing its last chapter. The 2700-square-foot shop at 615 S. Jennings will close for good on Sunday.
Last Sunday, owner Paul Combs posted this notice on The Last Word’s Facebook page:
“It has been widely reported that 2017 has been a hard year for brick-and-mortar retail stores, and this has been particularly true for us over the past several months. Sales have steadily declined to the point that it is no longer viable for us to continue the business; therefore, the store will be closing on Sunday, June 18th. We have explored every possible avenue to avoid this, to no avail.
Starting today, all books, art, and records will be 30% off through our closing date.
I know this is news none of us welcome, but I want to thank all of you for your support over the past year. It has been a life-changing time for me, and the best part has been getting to know so many of you.”
The Last Word opened at a time of optimism in the world of independent and small-chain bookstores. The Wild Detectives opened in Oak Cliff, Deep Vellum opened in Deep Ellum, while two outposts of the Japanese chain Kinokuniya landed in Carrollton and Plano. Interbang Books is set to open in North Dallas in July.
Nationally, indie bookstores are in a growth period, despite widespread doom-and-gloom a few years ago when large bookstore chains ran into trouble or folded altogether and e-books looked to be the wave of the future. Since 2009, independent bookstores have seen a sales surge of more than 30 per-cent reported the New York Times, quoting figures from the American Booksellers Association.
When the Star-Telegram profiled The Last Word last fall, Combs was optimistic. “Some really great bookstores have opened,” he said at the time. “Literati in Ann Arbor, Avid Booksop in Athens [Georgia]...For the town of Fort Worth not to have an independent bookstore was kind of crazy.”
We’ve reached out to Combs about the closure but haven’t heard back. We’ll update when he does.
Below is video of Combs from last year talking about the store.