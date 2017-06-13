Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Officials want lights on jetty where Jose Fernandez crashed

The Associated Press

Posted 3:06pm on Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017

MIAMI Miami officials want the U.S. Coast Guard to install lights on the jetty where Marlins star Jose Fernandez crashed his boat, killing himself and two others.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a memo Monday that the jetty where Fernandez crashed posed a serious threat to boaters. The Miami-Dade Police Department made the recommendation for lights.

The Coast Guard began a new analysis last fall of the Government Cut jetties at the southern end of Miami Beach. The new analysis has not been released, but a previous study found that navigation aids in the area met boaters' needs.

Fernandez and two other men died when the 24-year-old pitcher's 32-foot boat struck the jetty just after 3 a.m. Sept. 25. A toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me