Wine, martini bistros join Shops at Clearfork restaurant lineup

FORT WORTH A Dallas-based Crú Food & Wine Bar and Washington-based Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar are among more new restaurants coming this fall to the new Shops at Clearfork center in southwest Fort Worth.
A Dallas-based rise n°3 soufflé restaurant already had been announced, along with Dallas-based Malai Kitchen, Houston-based B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Florida-based Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen and Chicago-based City Works Eatery and Pour House.
The restaurants join shops such as Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, filling in around a new Neiman Marcus in the 270-acre development on the former Edwards Ranch.
Crú Food & Wine Bar, 5188 Marathon Ave., has been a 15-year anchor in the West Village shops in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhod. Founded by restaurateur Patrick Colomo of Sfuzzi, it’s also a corporate cousin to former Sundance Square tenant Ferré.
Twigs Bistro, 5289 Marathon Ave., founded in Spokane, Wash., specializes in 36 signature martinis and a menu of entreés, pastas, flatbreads and sandwiches such as a roasted garlic-Gorgonzola burger.
B&B Butchers and Malai Kitchen are expected to open in mid-September.
Rise n°3, a favorite of former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, only gives “fall” as the opening date for its location at 5135 Monahans Ave.
Other restaurants have tentatively set a November opening.