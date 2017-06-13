The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending June 11, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1.Camino Island by John Grisham - 9780385543057 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2.Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3.Come Sundown by Nora Roberts - 9781250123107 - (St. Martin's Press)
4.X by Sue Grafton - 9781101614341 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5.I Can't Make This Up by Kevin Hart - 9781501155581 - (Atria 37 INK)
6.Hitched, Volume 2 by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)
7.The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
8.One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus - 9781429938846 - (St. Martin's Press)
9.Indecent Exposure by Stuart Woods - 9780735217133 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10.The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)
