The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Posted 12:06pm on Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 11, 2017:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1 Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3 Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4 Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5 Farming Simulator 18, GIANTS Software GmbH

6 Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7 iSchedule, HotSchedules

8 Monument Valley, ustwo Games Ltd

9 Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.

10 Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1 Balls VS Blocks, Voodoo

2 Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3 YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,., Google, Inc.

4 Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6 Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

7 Floor is Lava Challenge, Appnoxious, LLC

8 Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9 Google Maps - Navigation & Tra., Google, Inc.

10 Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2 Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

3 Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

4 Farming Simulator 18, GIANTS Software GmbH

5 Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6 Monument Valley, ustwo Games Ltd

7 Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

8 Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9 My Town : Haunted House, My Town Games LTD

10 Procreate - Sketch, paint, cre., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPad Apps:

1 Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

2 YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,., Google, Inc.

3 Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4 ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

5 SUP Multiplayer Racing, Oh BiBi socialtainment

6 Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7 Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer B., Playgendary

8 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9 Google Chrome - The Fast and S., Google, Inc.

10 Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.



