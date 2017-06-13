The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 11, 2017:
App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1 Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd
2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
3 Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4 Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
5 Farming Simulator 18, GIANTS Software GmbH
6 Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
7 iSchedule, HotSchedules
8 Monument Valley, ustwo Games Ltd
9 Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.
10 Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1 Balls VS Blocks, Voodoo
2 Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
3 YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,., Google, Inc.
4 Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6 Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
7 Floor is Lava Challenge, Appnoxious, LLC
8 Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9 Google Maps - Navigation & Tra., Google, Inc.
10 Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2 Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd
3 Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB
4 Farming Simulator 18, GIANTS Software GmbH
5 Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6 Monument Valley, ustwo Games Ltd
7 Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
8 Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
9 My Town : Haunted House, My Town Games LTD
10 Procreate - Sketch, paint, cre., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPad Apps:
1 Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp
2 YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,., Google, Inc.
3 Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4 ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
5 SUP Multiplayer Racing, Oh BiBi socialtainment
6 Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7 Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer B., Playgendary
8 Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9 Google Chrome - The Fast and S., Google, Inc.
10 Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC