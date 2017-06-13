Wires  >  AP Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Posted 11:56am on Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 11, 2017:

1. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

2. Logan

3. Get Out

4. La La Land

5. Life

6. Fist Fight

7. Hidden Figures

8. The Great Wall

9. John Wick: Chapter 2

10. Moana (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent

1. Moonlight

2. Before I Fall

3. The Exception

4. Carrie Pilby

5. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

6. Tickling Giants

7. Raw

8. Berlin Syndrome

9. Napoleon Dynamite

10. Drone (2017)

