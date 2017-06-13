Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Rolling Stone, fraternity agree to settle rape story lawsuit

Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. A University of Virginia fraternity chapter has agreed to settle its lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine over a debunked story about a rape on campus.

The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity said in a statement on Tuesday that it is "pleased to be able to close the book" on the "ordeal" stemming from the 2014 article "A Rape on Campus."

Fraternity spokesman Brian Ellis said it has agreed to settle the case for $1.65 million.

The fraternity says it plans to donate some of the money to groups that provide sexual assault awareness education, prevention training and victim counseling services.

The fraternity had sought $25 million over the story that detailed the alleged assault of a woman identified only as "Jackie."



