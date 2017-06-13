Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Student who writes on racial tension suspended over yearbook

The Associated Press

Posted 10:11am on Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017

PRINCETON, N.J. A black student who has written about racial tension at her New Jersey high school has been suspended after submitting a yearbook photo that included artwork that contained a racial slur and images of lynchings.

Newsworks (http://bit.ly/2sYb2JS ) reports Jamaica Ponder was suspended from Princeton High School on Monday because of the photo. It shows her with a group of friends in her home, where work from an art exhibition her father produced about race hangs on the wall.

Ponder says submitting a photo with the racial slur in the background was an oversight. Two letters of the word are obscured in one painting, and the other is small.

Principal Gary Snyder said in a letter sent to parents that several students were disciplined for sneaking offensive imagery into the yearbook.



