Multiple mysteries keep ‘Cardinal’ flying on Hulu

It’s easy to see why mystery fans are attracted to John Cardinal, the taciturn Canadian detective featured in the series of books by Giles Blunt. Like the richly flawed misfits created by Jo Nesbo and Henning Mankell, Cardinal has his inner demons.
Billy Campbell plays the title role in “Cardinal,” a six-part Canadian import premiering on Hulu on Friday. As with any competently adapted mystery, it’s about far more than solving the crime.
We get hints of a backstory as Cardinal, a rogue member of the Algonquin Bay, Canada, police force, is called back to action after the body of a missing child is found, encased in ice. His boss, Noelle Dyson (Kristen Thomson), has reservations about putting him on the case, which at first appear to be the reason she’s paired him with Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), whose background is in financial investigations.
Soon, the body of another victim is found, convincing Cardinal that they are dealing with an especially brutal serial killer. Or, as it turns out, two of them, and we actually meet them early on.
While many crime stories try to keep you guessing to the end about whodunit, the relatively early revelation doesn’t kneecap “Cardinal’s” effectiveness. One reason is that the killers have captured a new victim (Robert Naylor), but are only torturing him so far. Can Cardinal and Delorme get to him in time to save his life?
We care, of course, but the story is as much about character as it is about the mystery. We want to know what Lise’s real purpose is in moving to the homicide division, we want to know what John Cardinal is up to when he has clandestine meetings with a local no-account, and we want to know where John’s wife (Deborah Hay) is and why.
Screenwriter Aubrey Nealon is masterfully stingy with the script, carefully doling out information about Cardinal and other characters in very small but tantalizing doses.
The performances are quite good, although Campbell speaks all of his lines is a somewhat loud whisper. It feels at times like an affectation, but otherwise, he invests the right about of credible angst to make the character compelling.
A few of the ancillary stories feel forced, including the status of Lise’s marriage to Josh (Alden Adair). They’re trying to have a baby, but she’s more focused on work and secretly takes birth control pills, which Josh discovers and the discovery of course leads him to suspect she’s having an affair with Cardinal. It’s overplayed and feels a little desperate. In the end, it doesn’t add much to either Lise’s character or the show.
Yet, the minor missteps are forgiven in the miniseries’ richly satisfying finale.