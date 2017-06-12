Firestone & Robertson pours it on for company’s first National Bourbon Day

FORT WORTH It’s no coincidence that Father’s Day and National Bourbon Day often fall in the same week. For some guys, the only thing closer to the heart than two fingers of the brown after a long day at work are the children they gladly set their drink down to play with.
Wednesday marks the first National Bourbon Day that Firestone and Robertson Distilling Co. will celebrate in the business, after releasing TX Straight Bourbon in December 2016.
Snacks, mixology giveaways and, yes, samples will be available during a celebration hosted by founders Troy Robertson and Leonard Firestone from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., if you can sneak away for what many already count as a national holiday.
No one in North Texas had ever pulled off a Kentucky Bourbon before TX Bourbon came out of the cask after almost five years of aging in 53-gallon barrels at the distillery near downtown Fort Worth. Roughly 1,000 people lined up for hours to buy a bottle when Firestone & Robertson held their holiday season release event.
There will again be a one bottle per customer limit at Wednesday’s event. Admission is free.
Firestone & Robertson planned to spend at least $17 million on a second distilling location at the old Glen Garden Country Club. Firestone said in December the company was targeting this summer to have the second distilling location operational.