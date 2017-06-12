Two things we learned from Katy Perry’s live stream

Last weekend while you cleaned the bathroom, checked your bank balance, got a parking ticket, waited an hour for a mediocre brunch, wondered about the future of the country, double-checked your bank balance and/or downed a few bottles of $10 Pinot, the pop star Katy Perry moved into an apartment outfitted with dozens of cameras and live-streamed her every movement.
As part of the rollout for her new album, “Witness,” which came out Friday, Perry has granted fans access to her world across four nonstop days that started on Thursday evening .
The multiplatinum pop star has documented moments including a therapy session in which she discussed suicide and Taylor Swift; a conversation with Sia, Mia Moretti and Dita Von Teese; an intimate interview with James Corden about her love life; rehearsals ; and healthy nights of sleep.
What? You haven’t seen any of it? Here are three highlights.
Katy Perry sometimes wishes she weren’t Katy Perry, which is one reason why she cut her hair.
In an emotional live therapy session with Siri Sat Nam Singh, star of the Viceland series “The Therapist,” Perry confessed to having suicidal thoughts, wishing she weren’t famous and feeling exhausted by her public feud with Taylor Swift.
Comparing her confident public persona with the woman born Katheryn Hudson, she said, “I’m very strong as Katy Perry. I’m not as strong as Katheryn Hudson.”
After being assured by Singh that “Katheryn doesn’t have to be strong,” the pop star tried to explain: “People talk about my hair, right? And they don’t like it, or they wish it was longer. And, like, I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don’t even want to look like Katy Perry anymore.”
Perry opened up about her falling out with Swift. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Perry said.
Katy Perry loves her dogs Muffin and Nugget, but not their breath.
Amid all the earth-shattering revelations that Perry fans have so far witnessed, the love she’s shown for her dogs has been heart-warming. During one posed moment while sprawled out on her daybed, Perry beckoned Muffin.
As the tiny pup licked her face, Perry gushed, “I love you so much. I love you so much,” before adding, “Now my face smells like trash.”
Again, duly noted.