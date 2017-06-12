Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Red Sox TV analyst Remy says on Twitter he has cancer again

Posted 4:31pm on Monday, Jun. 12, 2017

BOSTON Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy says on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer again and will start treatment in two weeks.

The 64-year-old Remy is expected to speak with reporters before he works Monday's opener of Boston's two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Remy has been a popular Red Sox television analyst since 1988. He was a Boston infielder for seven seasons and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Remy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

"Still strong. Please see your doctor," he wrote on Twitter .



