Hey, Gen-X-ers, step back into the 1990s with the return of Zima

An abundance of 1990s nostalgia and a newfound zest in the flavored malt beverage market are coinciding this summer to bring Zima, that’s right, Zima back to DFW big-box beverage stores for a limited time.
If you find yourself enjoying one this summer while wearing overalls and listening to the Semisonic hit “Closing Time,” though, maybe just make sure you haven’t somehow warped back to 1998 before gulping down all the fizz.
According to MillerCoors, Monday was the “retail start date” for the (ahem) “iconic” ’90s clear malt beverage, after rumors swirled in February that it was on its way back, after being discontinued in 2008. It is reportedly still served in Japan, though, as a somewhat popular nightclub beverage rather than primarily one sold in convenience stores.
Calls to Fort Worth-area Spec’s and Total Wine and More locations on Monday inquiring about the new/old arrival were met with reluctant confirmation that the sparkling drink that totally isn’t a wine cooler, bro, could be on shelves as soon as this week.
Pssst, over here https://t.co/l48E0fYjwR— MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) June 1, 2017
MillerCoors is being every bit as calculating with the move as it is cute and nostalgic, though. According to a recent Nielsen study, sales of flavored beer rose to more than $1.9 billion in sales in 2016, up from $1.3 billion in 2013.
The legend returns for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/cUQ2iOAnNl— Zima (@Zima__Official) June 1, 2017
It’s going to be a great summer, or at least a very fizzy one.
“The ’90s have become the quintessential decade for nostalgia, so it’s time for the return of our ’90s icon,” said Tristan Meline, marketing manager for Zima. “We will support Zima with influential partnerships, retail activation and digital, all to entice consumers to try ‘Zomething different.’ ”