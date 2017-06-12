Companies fracking North Dakota wells recover more oil

BISMARCK, N.D. Oil industry leaders say companies' process of applying new fracking techniques to older wells in North Dakota's Bakken oil patch has the potential to recover more oil without increasing the footprint on the land.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2rS9WAV ) reports that operators are targeting wells drilled between 2008 and 2010, the early years of Bakken development before fracking technology advanced. The energy industry uses the technique to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals.
Justin Kringstad is the director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, which recently analyzed the wells. He says most of the 140 wells in the Bakken that have been refractured saw an increase in oil production from 200,000 to 250,000 barrels.