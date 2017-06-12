Bismarck's Cara Mund wins 2017 Miss North Dakota crown

BISMARCK, N.D. Bismarck's Cara Mund is this year's Miss North Dakota.
Mund was crowned Saturday in Williston and will compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September.
Mund also won the Community Service Award at the state pageant. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Mund founded the annual Make-A-Wish fashion show in Bismarck. She started the fundraiser when she was 14 years old to help a friend, and it has since raised more than $50,000.
Mund was first runner-up in the Miss North Dakota pageant last year, when Grand Forks' Macy Christianson won the title.