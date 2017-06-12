Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Shumate taking over as radio play-by-play voice for Duke

The Associated Press

Posted 11:31am on Monday, Jun. 12, 2017

DURHAM, N.C. Duke has a new radio play-by-play voice for men's basketball and football games.

The school announced Monday that David Shumate will take over as director of broadcasting for the Blue Devil IMG Sports Network. He replaces Bob Harris, a North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame member who retired in March after a 41-year tenure that included calling all five of Duke's NCAA championships in men's basketball.

Shumate has spent the past five years as director of audio operations at IMG, which holds media rights to Duke athletics events.

Shumate's experience includes handling play-by-play duties for the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament, the SEC baseball tournament and the Mid-American Conference football championship game.

Shumate begins work July 1. His first football game comes Sept. 2 when Duke hosts North Carolina Central.

