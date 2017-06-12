Human remains found on property of missing woman's daughter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. The daughter of a missing woman has been arrested after authorities say they found human remains on her property.
Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2sfzYPh ) 47-year-old Karen Walker Headrick was arrested Friday and charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies found the remains in a burned pile on Headrick's property. Investigators also found a makeshift grave a short distance away and chemicals used to conceal the decomposing body.
Headrick's mother, 69-year-old Mary Ruth Walker, was reported missing May 9. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.
It's unclear if Headrick has a lawyer.