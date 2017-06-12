Wires  >  AP Music

Forbes crowns Sean 'Diddy' Combs as highest-paid entertainer

The Associated Press

Posted 10:06am on Monday, Jun. 12, 2017

NEW YORK Sean "Diddy" Combs is the top earner on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The magazine says the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Forbes says Diddy's Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year's top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.



