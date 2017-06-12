Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid misconduct probe

The Associated Press

Posted 7:51am on Monday, Jun. 12, 2017

LOS ANGELES The company behind ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" has suspended production of the reality show while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. says it is "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations" and "appropriate responsive action" will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn't offer any details on the allegations.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC's "The Bachelor." It brings together former contestants on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in a tropical location. Its cast was announced last week and was set to premiere on ABC in August.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me