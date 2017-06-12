Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound

The Associated Press

Posted 6:16am on Monday, Jun. 12, 2017

GLOUCESTER, Mass. A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used what she learned about creating a tourniquet from "The Hunger Games" to rescue her friend.

The Gloucester Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tbHTKE ) Mackenzie George was playing in a Gloucester marsh with friends June 3 when she slipped and cut her calf open. Megan Gething jumped in to action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend's leg to slow blood loss, using a tip she learned from the young adult science fiction novels.

Megan says all that was going through her mind was helping "Kenzie."

The injured girl was transported to a hospital, where doctors were able to rule out muscle or nerve damage following surgery.

Mackenzie's father says doctors expect a complete recovery in a month.

The Georges say they're thankful for Megan's help.

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com



