Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Hot coals left at hip-hop tailgate cause cars to catch fire

The Associated Press

Posted 1:31am on Monday, Jun. 12, 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. New Jersey's "Hot 97 Summer Jam 2017" concert became very hot after tailgaters witnessed three cars catching fire.

Fire officials are chalking the fire itself up to unfortunate parking at the annual hip-hop concert and festival located in MetLife Stadium Sunday night.

Meadowlands Fire Chief Kevin Meehan says he suspects the fire started due to the car parking on top of some loose hot coals in the parking lot. NorthJersey.com reports (https://njersy.co/2sSgUEw ) the fire spread to three vehicles in total, and was extinguished within 20 minutes.

The high heat took a toll on concert-goers, with one woman passing out in the lot from heat exhaustion.

An estimated 82,500 people attended the event.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me