Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Photo Gallery: The stars come out at the Tony Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 11:46pm on Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017

NEW YORK The Tony Awards always seem to attract stars from TV, films and music — and, of course, plenty of stage stars. This year, the lineup featured Josh Groban, Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Kline, Bette Midler, Orlando Bloom, Glenn Close, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Bareilles, Tommy Tune, Whoopi Goldberg and Anna Kendrick, among others.

The big winner was a show about outsiders — "Dear Evan Hansen," which featured a lonely 17-year-old who gets caught in a web of lies. But the ultimate insider was first-time host Kevin Spacey, who danced, joked and sang his way through the telecast with ease.

Here's a gallery of images from inside Radio City Music Hall.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me