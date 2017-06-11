10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. WHAT REPUBLICANS ARE TELLING TRUMP
They're pressing the U.S. president to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and voluntarily provide them to Congress if he does — or possibly face a subpoena.
2. WHICH US TERRITORY VOTED FOR STATEHOOD
Puerto Rico's governor says the island chooses statehood in a non-binding referendum, but many question the validity of the vote amid a low turnout and a boycott by several opposition parties.
3. WHAT LGBT SUPPORTERS WERE MARCHING FOR
Thousands joined a march in Washington, mobilizing elsewhere in dozens of other U.S. cities to celebrate gains and express concerns over threats to those advances.
4. WHY INTERRACIAL MARRIAGE REMAINS AN ISSUE
Fifty years after the Supreme Court struck down barriers to marriages between races, interracial couples tell the AP they still face discrimination.
5. BACK TO BACK CHAMPS: PENGUINS WIN STANLEY CUP
Pittsburgh wins its fifth title — and the first since Detroit in 1997 and '98 as repeat champions — to tie the Wayne Gretzky-Mark Messier-era Edmonton Oilers for sixth on the all-time list.
6. WHO WON BIG AT TONYS
"Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders, wins the biggest theater popularity contest — taking best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards.
7. HOW FRENCH VOTERS STRENGTHENED THEIR NEW LEADER'S HAND
Emmanuel Macron's gamble that voters wanted to throw out old faces and try something new is paying off in full — first by giving him the presidency and then the legislative power to let him do what he wants.
8. WHAT POLICE OFFICERS DO DIFFERENTLY WHILE MOONLIGHTING
An Associated Press review finds most large U.S. police agencies don't require or won't allow body cameras for off-duty officers working in uniform, and experts say that leaves a hole in policies designed to increase oversight and restore confidence in law enforcement.
9. COSBY COULD TAKE THE STAND, OR NOT
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial don't know if they'll hear from him in person when the defense starts presenting its case Monday.
10. FIRST FAMILY TOGETHER AGAIN UNDER SAME ROOF
After nearly five months of living apart, Trump's wife, Melania, and the couple's young son, Barron, have moved into the White House.