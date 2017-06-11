Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Partial list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 7:51pm on Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017

NEW YORK Partial list of winners for the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Sunday:

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): "Dear Evan Hansen."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen."



