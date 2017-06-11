Wires  >  AP Entertainment

HOFer Evander Holyfield: "My mom wouldn't let me quit."

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Posted 4:31pm on Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017

CANASTOTA, N.Y. Evander Holyfield, boxing's only four-time world heavyweight champion, was inducted Sunday into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and "The Real Deal" delivered one more time.

The youngest of nine children, Holyfield spent nearly his entire speech crediting his mother and his siblings for much of his success.

"This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else," Holyfield said. "My mom wouldn't let me quit."

Holyfield's impressive career spanned more than three decades — 160 wins as an amateur, 44 more as a pro — and included undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight titles, and two memorable fights against Mike Tyson and another against Riddick Bowe.

Also inducted were: three-division champion Marco Antonio Barrera of Mexico; the late super flyweight champion Johnny Tapia; Australian trainer Johnny Lewis; judge Jerry Roth; journalist-broadcaster Steve Farhood; broadcaster Barry Tompkins; and Eddie Booker and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., also honored posthumously.



