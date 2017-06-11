Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'Wonder Woman' buries 'The Mummy' at box office

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK "Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.

Universal's "The Mummy" looked it age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

That couldn't compete with Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.

The poor opening for "The Mummy," which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal's ballyhooed "Dark Universe." "The Mummy" is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.

The A24 thriller "It Comes at Night" aimed for more discerning horror fans. It sold a modest $6 million in tickets in its debut weekend.



