Annual celebration of downtown Portland coming back to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine Summer in Maine's largest city is kicking off with the Old Port Festival, a celebration of music, art and food in downtown Portland.
The 44th annual festival is taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It begins with a kickoff parade at the top of Exchange Street and will include live music and entertainment on four stages.
Festival organizers say the event will include more than 250 vendor booths, children's amusement rides and a rock climbing wall. Performers will range from Circus Maine to neo-folk outfit Ghost Of Paul Revere.