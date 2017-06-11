Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Russia, FIFA reach last-gasp TV deal for Confederations Cup

The Associated Press

Posted 7:51am on Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017

MOSCOW FIFA says it has reached a TV rights deal with Russian broadcasters for the Confederations Cup just six days before the tournament kicks off.

The deal means state-controlled Channel One and Match TV will televise games for the event, which will take place from June 17 to July 2, but host nation Russia remains without a deal for next year's World Cup.

The last-minute negotiations are highly unusual for FIFA, which prefers to ink broadcast deals several years before big events.

FIFA wanted Russia to sign a deal covering both the World Cup and the Confederations Cup, a warm-up event. However, Russian officials balked at the cost.

FIFA hasn't said how much the Russian broadcasters will pay for Confederations Cup rights under the deal announced Sunday.



