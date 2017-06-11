Documentary crew investigates abduction of Missy Witt

FORT SMITH, Ark. The director of a new documentary is hoping to catch the individual who killed teenager Melissa "Missy" Witt 22 years ago in Fort Smith.
The Southwest Times Record (http://bit.ly/2s8H5JX ) reports that Rogers resident LaDonna Humphrey and her six crew members are creating the documentary, "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story," and are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Witt's abduction and murder. Made "independently with Arkansas One Media," the documentary has helped re-ignite public interest in the case, something that could help answer questions that have gone without answers for more than two decades, Humphrey said.
"We've been all over Fort Smith and have spent a significant amount of time with the Fort Smith Police Department with this documentary, and we've talked to hundreds of people," she said. "We will be visiting Texas and Colorado to talk to two main suspects, although there are more than two main suspects.
"One of the two, Larry Swearingen, is on death row in Texas; he killed a 19-year-old named Melissa Trotter, a case that is almost identical to Melissa Witt's, who also was 19," Humphrey added. "Larry Swearingen has family just two hours away from where Melissa Witt's body was found, and he was also in Arkansas the month that she was killed."
On Dec. 1, 1994, Witt drove to Bowling World in Fort Smith, hoping to meet her mother, the late Mary Ann Witt, said Jay C. Rider, who was a Fort Smith Police captain and primary investigator for eight years on the case. Mary Ann Witt was in a bowling league and frequently would meet Melissa at Bowling World for dinner, which usually consisted of hamburgers, he said.
Before Melissa could make it inside, she was abducted and struck in the head," Rider said. "There was blood found in the parking lot; car keys were found in the parking lot; and one earring was found in the parking lot. We didn't find her body for 45 days — Jan. 13, 1995, was when we found her body."
Witt's body was discovered by two trappers hunting near Turner's Bend in the Ozark National Forest. The body, which was identified via dental records, is believed to have been moved from the killer's intended resting place, Rider said. A "strange" phone call made to police "a day or two" prior to the discovery of the body helps support this theory, he said.
"I've always felt that the phone call was tied to what had happened," Rider said. "At that time, we didn't have Caller ID in the office; it was a voice recording on the machine we had at our Major Crimes Office.
"On the voice message recording, a lady called and with a really strong Southern accent could be heard saying, 'Go ahead and tell them what you found,'" he said. "There also was a younger male voice, also with a really strong Southern accent. I don't recall exactly what the male voice said, but it was something like, 'I can't.' And then he hung up the phone."
Since the discovery of Witt's body, more than 300 "persons of interest" have been interviewed by law enforcement officials, Rider said. Local police continue to follow leads to this day, hoping to get one step closer to catching Witt's killer, he said.
"It's good that we still get information, but just because someone calls it in, it doesn't automatically mean there's a suspect," Rider said. "There have been many different interviews with persons of interest."
Rider said he and Humphrey both believe that someone other than the killer "stumbled across" Witt's body, which initially was hidden behind a large rock before an unknown person moved the body closer to a nearby roadway.
"I think the person moved Melissa's body so it would be found; they called and then got scared for fear of being blamed for the murder," Humphrey said. "I think the person who moved her body wanted to help. I'm sure a lot of things were going through that person's head.
"Maybe that person was just afraid at that time, but they need to come forward because they hold some key information," she added. "I know someone has the information."
"Our tip hotline gives the caller complete protection," Humphrey said. "It's a digital line. The caller can't be traced, so please make the call and give us the information we need.
"And anyone who went to what was then called Westark Community College here in Fort Smith in 1994 and 1995 and received any kind of threatening note on their vehicle, if they could call us, that will help," she added. "The notes were threatening and were left near the math-science building at Westark — a scare tactic that maybe was from a stalker, saying frightening things to women. We are trying to piece all of this together, and this is an angle we are very interested in, for sure."
The second "main suspect" that Humphrey hopes to interview for her documentary is Travis Crouch, who she said currently is in a Colorado prison on a sexual assault conviction. Crouch, who "originally is from Arkansas and a convicted sexual predator," worked and lived at the church camp that was less than two miles from where Witt's body was found, Humphrey said.
"At that location, where Melissa's body was found, you would have to know where you were going; you don't just arrive at that location randomly," she said. "It was someone who had been there before."
Tentatively scheduled for a July release, the documentary will include comments from Witt's extended family, friends and members of law enforcement, among others, Humphrey said. The finished film most likely won't be aimed at younger viewers, she said.
"We aren't going to show any crime scene photos in the documentary; Melissa won't be remembered in that way," Humphrey said. "We are painting a full picture. Melissa had a great life up until that event."
Anita Dodson was a receptionist who worked with Witt at Dr. Terry Jennings' dental clinic from August 1992 until Witt's disappearance. Dodson remembers Witt as a "good, hard worker" who got along well with co-workers and patients.
"Missy worked as a dental assistant, but she wanted to go to a dental hygiene school; we didn't have one here at the time, so she was planning on going somewhere like Little Rock," said Dodson, who now is an office manager at Jennings' clinic.
"Missy was a very good kid," she added. "She was very friendly. She didn't have any enemies. Everyone loved her, and she was a good student although she would still joke around with us."
Witt's abduction was "a complete shock" to those who worked at the clinic, she said.
"Everyone here was like family," Dodson said. "We were here for each other after she disappeared, because that was a very hard time. Everyone was very upset for a long time."
Dodson said she didn't have a theory on the identity or motive of Witt's killer.
"I've heard so many theories, I just don't have one myself," she said. "I can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt Melissa because she was so sweet and so nice."
Rider agreed.
"There's no way of telling why someone would do such a heinous crime as that," he said of Witt's abduction and murder.
Humphrey said she believes the killer most likely was someone who either knew Witt or had met her "at least one time" before the abduction.
"I think it was someone who was very angry because Melissa wasn't interested in their advances; that person was enraged," she said. "They argued and that person struck her in the head, and at that point, that person is all in because a crime had been committed when Melissa was struck in the head. Then, for that person, there was no going back."
The killer took Witt's shirt, jeans, undergarments, purse, an earring, a wallet and a Mickey Mouse wristwatch, Humphrey said.
"In my personal opinion, I think that person kept the Mickey Mouse watch and most likely kept something out of her wallet — something like an ID," she said. "Those items have never been recovered."
Humphrey said she believes the killer possibly killed another person before Witt and another individual since.
"I think the killer acted alone, because statistics show that typically when two or more people are involved in a crime, someone usually talks," she said. "Here we are 22 years later, and someone clearly is trying to carry this to the grave. I don't think that person expected us to come along all these years later with this documentary.
"But we're not going to give up," Humphrey added. "Even when the documentary is finished, we will continue to operate the Facebook page and keep this subject in front of the eyes of the public and media."
Humphrey said she remains optimistic that the case will be solved.
"I think it's possible that someone knows the killer, and they know the killer has Melissa Witt's Mickey Mouse watch," she said. "It will come down to someone saying, 'Enough is enough. I am going to break the silence.'"
