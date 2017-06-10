Kentucky judge sued over book, doctor says it's about him

LEXINGTON, Ky. A Fayette County family court judge is being sued by a Lexington doctor who says he was defamed by the judge's nonfiction novel.
The lawsuit against Circuit Court Judge Tim Philpot says a character in the book closely resembles Dr. Jitander Dudee, who had a divorce case in front of Philpot. "Judge Z: Irretrievably Broken," was published last year.
The book tells of a judge who decides to hold a hearing to see if a couple's marriage is really "irretrievably broken," The Lexington Herald-Leader reported (bit.ly/2rMxZBh).
Dudee argues in the lawsuit that a character in the novel, Dr. Gupta Patel, was based on him, citing details such as their Hindu names and that both were jailed during their divorce proceedings. Dudee alleges that the book includes numerous false statements about the character based on him, including that he had been unfaithful to his wife and that he had hidden assets from the court and was not willing to pay his debts.
Dudee said the book libeled and defamed him, placed him in a false light and invaded his privacy.
Philpot could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.
Dudee filed the lawsuit in March in Ohio, where the company that published Philpot's book is located. One of his attorneys, Stephen E. Imm, said the complaint is scheduled for trial next year.
Imm said court records show that Philpot has denied wrongdoing in a response to the suit.