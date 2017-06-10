Wires  >  AP Entertainment

St. Thomas football extends radio contract with WCCO-AM

Posted 2:51pm on Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. The University of St. Thomas says it has extended its contract with WCCO-AM radio to broadcast football through the 2019 season.

The station has been broadcasting St. Thomas games since a December 2010 playoff game, including two Stagg Bowl national title contests from Salem, Virginia. In all, 79 Tommie games have aired on WCCO, including 19 postseason playoff games.

WCCO's Dave Lee will continue to provide play-by-play for the Tommies, along with Eric Nelson on color commentary.

The Tommies compete in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference along with Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia of Moorhead, Gustavus, Hamline, St. John's and St. Olaf.



