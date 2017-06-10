Wires  >  AP Entertainment

University partners with Veterans Affairs Medical Center

The Associated Press

Posted 2:46pm on Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017

NEWARK, Del. The University of Delaware and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilmington, have announced a new partnership to help veterans.

Officials on Friday officially formalized an agreement aimed at helping rehabilitation research and care for the area's veterans at the STAR campus in Newark, Delaware.

It's hoped the agreement will enhance clinical services, educate future health care providers and collaborate on research to promote innovation.

University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis says the collaboration will advance medical research.

Vincent Kane, director of the medical center for veterans in Elsmere, says it will take advantage of the fact that the university has the nation's top-ranked physical therapy department, which could significantly advance rehabilitative services for veterans.



