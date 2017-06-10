Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'The Grand Tour' host Richard Hammond injured in car crash

The Associated Press

Posted 11:46am on Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017

GENEVA The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" say presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

The program said in a statement Saturday that Hammond crashed a Rimac Concept One electric supercar after completing the Hamburg Hill climb in the alpine country.

The statement says Hammond "was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames."

He was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in St. Gallen and was found to have a knee fracture.

Hammond hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program "Top Gear."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me