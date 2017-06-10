Mom struggles after seeing girl, 9, die in murder-suicide

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. A year has passed, but the horrific images are as vivid as ever: The hushed bedroom argument after she comes home late, well past 2 a.m. Later, silence as her slightly-built husband reaches for something under the bed, then abruptly leaves the bedroom.
Talisha Powell, 31, thinks he's going to the bathroom. Despite months of rising tensions in her marriage, coinciding with her 36-year-old husband's deepening depression, Talisha has no reason to fear it is something more sinister.
Even moments later, when Donald Powell Jr. flips on the bedroom lights, Talisha doesn't register fear. Not for herself, and certainly not for their 9-year-old daughter, Codie, who is fast asleep in the same bedroom of the cramped Adams County home in a separate bed.
Both of them doted on Codie, their artistic and athletic daughter who loved her beagle dog, Cleo; made art that brightened their otherwise modest home; and relentlessly fired soccer balls into a backyard net, her dad sitting in a folding chair, too addled by health issues to play with her.
"Everything was all about her for both of us," Talisha says of the couple's adored - and adorable - daughter.
But on this night, as Saturday slipped into the wee hours of Sunday, June 12, 2016, everything changed.
"It was over in 10 seconds. That's why she never woke up" - Talisha Powell says of Codie.
Talisha's eyes are still adjusting to the bedroom light. But she sees her 100-pound husband, a spectral figure standing in the doorway.
There is something in his hand.
But worst of all - and what remains forever etched in Talisha's mind - is the expression on her balding husband's bespectacled face.
Donald is gone. His face, a blank. His eyes, twin portals into nothingness. He is a living, breathing void.
This, above all, finally strikes terror in Talisha.
"His face was empty - nothing. There was nothing there," she recalls nearly a year later, the horrible memory as fresh and vivid as a spring morning.
"He was gone. No emotion," she adds. "He was shut down. He was checked out. It was like someone flipped a switch."
Then Talisha sees what's in her husband's hand - his 9 m.m. handgun.
That's what he must have reached for underneath the bed. Talisha pieces this together much later, as her mind dwells upon every last detail. But in the moment, there is no time to think.
Donald acts without hesitation.
His movements are mechanical in their precision, yet so astonishingly quick in their life-altering devastation.
It takes all of 10 seconds to destroy a family.
A 'Good' Dad
Talisha takes the first bullet in her husband's hail of shots that would wipe out the rest of her family. She is a rare survivor of a murder-suicide attempt. And a reluctant one.
The year since has been rough. Talisha admits to bouts of heavy drinking and late-night partying - attempts to numb the pain. Most mornings, it's a chore simply to drag herself out of bed. She loses her job at a Panera Bread in Hanover last December and hasn't had steady employment since.
Talisha now says she's learned no amount of alcohol can wash away her horrible memories, nor fill the giant void left by the loss of her daughter, Codie.
"She was my whole world," Talisha says. "I just feel lost without her."
There's also no putting distance between herself and the events of June 12, 2016. So Talisha opts to move back into the Littlestown house where it all happened. She reasons she'd be haunted anywhere, so why not live in the house that's paid for?
"It does not matter where you are or where you go, it's still with you," Talisha says, tears sliding down her cheeks as she stands on the front porch still crammed with so many of Codie's toys.
Talisha doesn't go out much in aptly-named Littlestown, where generals on both sides of the Battle of Gettysburg bedded down ahead of the pivotal Civil War conflict that took place a dozen or so miles west of here.
Talisha says she's heard all of the public's harsh judgments and second-guesses about her, if only because she's made them herself, first. Questions like, how did she survive and her daughter die? Why was she out so late on that fateful night? How could she move back into that house where it all happened?
And most damning of all - why didn't she protect little Codie from her murderous father? After all, there had to be warning signs ahead of that bloody night.
"It's just what people say," Talisha says, seemingly resigned to being a subject of small town gossip. "Yeah like, there must have been this - an affair, drugs, the rumors. People don't know. No one will ever know."
Indeed, the deadly family dynamics of most murder-suicides remain forever muted, secrets silenced when an entire family is wiped out. All the answers are taken to the grave.
Except, somehow, Talisha survives.
"I would say it is a rarity that someone is able to escape this type of situation," says Adams County Coroner Pat Felix. "I am not sure how she got away."
For Talisha surviving isn't the hard part.
Living is.
Since the tragedy, Talisha has been condemned to study on all the secrets of her unhealthy husband and their unhappy marriage. Hers is a painstaking - and painful - attempt to understand how it all could have ended in murder.
"He had a lot of health problems. He was on a lot of meds," Talisha says of her husband.
His long list of maladies included bipolar disorder, chronic pain, persistent back problems, ulcerative colitis and other issues, she says. Talisha all but supported the family, working at Panera Bread in Hanover, along with help from her parents.
The official coroner's report notes that Donald Powell, at 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighed just 100 pounds at autopsy. There was no alcohol in his system at the time of death, and no other toxins beyond prescription medications consistent with proper dosage levels.
Talisha says her husband was both sick and increasingly depressed. She knew their marriage wasn't working and made no secret of this. Yet in the fog of these tragic events, Talisha says she can't recall exactly how serious the talk of separating really was.
"I just knew that something had to change," she says now of her failing marriage. "It wasn't working."
Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar says his department fully explored what may have triggered Donald Powell to so violently take his daughter's life, then his own.
The department could turn up no records of prior domestic incidents or violence involving the Powells. Police interviews at Codie's elementary school, where she just completed third grade, found her to be happy and well-adjusted.
"That was the thing," Chief Kellar muses. "They weren't on the radar."
In other words, exactly what Talisha says: No warning signs.
"He had talked about himself not wanting to live sometimes," Talisha says. "But no threats. No violence. I never thought he would hurt us. He was a great dad. I can say that even now. He was a good dad."
A 'Mild' Argument
There is no flash of fury, no eruption of rage.
"We were just talking, like a mild argument," Talisha recounts. "It was so mild. I can't understand how it escalated to that."
As for the exact subject of the quarrel and other specifics, Talisha says these details escape her now. But she agrees it must have stemmed from her long night out.
"I don't even know," Talisha says of these specifics. "I'm not sure. But it didn't wake (Codie) up. There was no shouting, nothing. I didn't see it coming at all."
When the hushed argument ends, a cold silence fills the bedroom. Then, Donald Powell lets his horrific actions speak very loudly, indeed.
"He bent over the bed," Talisha recounts. "I thought he was picking something up that fell from the nightstand. He reached under the bed. I think that's where he got the gun. I don't know if it was loaded, or he had to load it. I don't know. He left the bedroom. I thought he was getting up to go to the bathroom. He came back with a gun."
When the bedroom lights flash on, Donald Powell has both the gun and that terrible blank look on his face.
The shooting starts almost immediately.
"He had it pointed at me already," Talisha says. "He was aiming at my chest. The shot knocked me off the bed. I started screaming."
From the force of the blast, Talisha is entangled in the bed sheets and pinned in a sitting position between the bed and a dresser. She can't move. But she has a full view of her husband, her daughter - and all the terrible things that are about to happen in the course of just a few seconds.
"It all happened so fast," Talisha says, as if still marveling how suddenly one's life can be utterly changed - and a loved one's can be ended.
"It was over in 10 seconds. That's why she never woke up," Talisha says of Codie.
This last detail is what Talisha holds tightest to from that night - the thought that Codie is still asleep when her once-doting dad turns his gun on her.
There is no absolute way to confirm this fact, one way or the other. However, the Adams County Coroner's report is consistent with Talisha's account of the murder-suicide: Codie was found in her bed, with no signs that she tried to flee, cower or even raise her arms against her father's gun, now pointed right at her.
Codie just might have slept through the final, most horrific split-seconds of her young life.
If so, this is a grieving mother's only mercy.
"She was sleeping," Talisha repeats of Codie, as if insisting upon this fact. "She didn't know."
Immediately after shooting his wife, Donald Powell turns the gun to his daughter in the separate bed.
He fires two quick shots from the bedroom doorway, hitting Codie in the face and the chest. But he isn't finished.
Talisha says her husband then steps to their daughter's bed, lowers the gun to Codie's temple, and pulls the trigger.
As if in one continuous motion, Donald Powell immediately raises the gun to his own right temple and fires.
He collapses to the bedroom floor in a heap.
It's all over, yet just beginning.
'Reluctant' survivor
Talisha suffers a punctured lung, a painful chest tube, shattered ribs and surgery to remove the slug lodged near her spine. But she lives.
Now, if she could only figure out why she was meant to go on in the world - one without her daughter.
Talisha is a survivor. She's just not sure what life has in store.
"It's really not something you want to survive," Talisha says, her tone frank and matter-of-fact.
"I don't know?" She shakes her head, tears welling again in her eyes.
"People tell me that there must be a reason I'm still here," she sobs. "But as of right now, I can't see it. I'd definitely trade my life for hers."
"That's the second-worst thing I've ever seen, to see your child like that" - Talisha on Codie's viewing.
Talisha has both emotional and financial support from her parents, who live about two hours away. She also keeps in touch with her husband's mother. Still, many a morning, the biggest challenge of the day is simply getting out of bed.
"I went to counseling for a little while," she says. "At the time, it was just one more thing I had to drag myself out of bed for. The less I had to deal with, the better. I was drinking a lot for a while. It really doesn't help. I don't think it takes long to realize that no amount of alcohol is going to make you forget for very long. You might forget for an hour or two."
Then those mournful memories all come rushing back to hit like a fist.
Mostly, Talisha deals with her pain in private, as is the small funeral for Codie held after Talisha is released from the hospital.
A mother has watched her daughter die, but she never got to say goodbye.
From her hospital bed, Talisha insists upon having Codie embalmed, even though her daughter ultimately would be cremated. Well over a week after the shooting, in a local funeral home viewing room, a mother finally gets to say goodbye to her daughter.
"I honestly didn't know what she would look like," Talisha confides.
Then, she sees her.
Little Codie is sleeping, peaceful as ever. She just never woke up. This is a mother's only blessing. The lone mercy of a brutal murder.
Just don't call it closure.
"That's the second-worst thing I've ever seen, to see your child like that," Talisha says. "She never woke up. She did look like she was just there sleeping. But I don't feel like there's any peace to anything. I don't know that I'll ever find any peace. I'll have to learn how to deal with it, I guess."
Time's Tricks
Time can play the cruelest of tricks.
In one sense, the year gone by changes nothing. Codie's soccer net stands empty in the backyard. The little girl's paintings adorn the walls, as does her smiling school pictures. Codie's toys wait for her on the front porch and in the dining room, which has been taken over by all-things-Codie.
It's all as if the little girl might be bounding through the front door any moment. Except for the ceramic urn containing Codie's ashes, displayed prominently on a knickknack table near the TV.
A mother, who now wears her grief on her slumped shoulder in the form of a tattoo memorializing Codie, can't bring herself to part with any of it.
Talisha isn't letting go, and she is not letting in many new people, either. But she makes a point of saying how touched she was by the community and school outpouring for Codie at a solemn candle vigil last summer.
"Everybody was just sad about it. The whole town was sad," Talisha says of the genuine out-pouring of emotion.
Despite the community outpouring, Talisha remains uncomfortable being out and about in Littlestown's know-everything-about-everyone small-town glare. Still, even this is not what you might think.
"I just kind of keep to myself most of the time," she says. "Some people will judge me. Everybody has their own opinion about my involvement with it. It's not so much that. It's not so much what people think. It's just hard seeing people living a normal life and out with their kids."
In the end, the mere sight of happy families and smiling children proves just too painful for her.
"All those things were taken from me," Talisha says. "I feel you never imagine you're going to lose your child. You always think you have time. But things can happen. They can be gone in a second."
Talisha's loss has been so enormous, she can't help but wonder whether this was her husband's ultimate plan. Namely, take Codie away and leave her behind with nothing.
"I really don't know what he was thinking," she says. "I don't know if he took the time to think about it. I obviously did not get to ask him what the hell he was thinking. I don't know if he was thinking at all."
Then comes her anger.
"I am so mad at him for this," Talisha says of her troubled husband. "But I'm not going to lie and say he wasn't a good father. It wasn't like that."
Cleo and Codie
Cleo, the 4-year-old beagle that Codie so loved, suffers weeks of dog depression after the violent events. In time, though, Codie's dog proves to be a gift to Talisha. She knows her daughter would want Cleo to be well looked after. Many days, Cleo is the only reason Talisha rises from bed.
In time, they make the best of it, together.
Thinking about how Codie would want them both to go on helps Talisha move forward.
"I try to think that she would not want me to be miserable," Talisha says of Codie.
Of course, Codie would want Cleo to be happy, too.
"They were really close," Talisha adds of her daughter and her beagle. "The dog was depressed for weeks, too. She's doing OK. But she was really depressed for a while."
More recently, Talisha has a boyfriend. And in her biggest step yet back into the world, the couple get a puppy and new playmate for Cleo.
It's Talisha's boyfriend who suggests the perfect name for the precocious Lab-and-German-Shepherd mix.
"Why not name it after Codie?" he says.
"I thought it was sweet," Talisha adds.
These days, there is no being depressed in bed when a puppy is bounding about the house. Many afternoons, Cleo and the new Codie scamper and play in the small backyard near where the puppy's namesake once practiced soccer.
Talisha sits nearby and watches, a mother alone with private thoughts veiled by puffs of smoke from her cigarette - and by the fact that so few others could possibly know what she's been through.
Bit by bit, Talisha is coming back to life. But life, unlike the numbness of much of the past year, is painful.
"I just went through Mother's Day without her," Talisha points out. "That was really tough. But with puppies, you can't lay in bed all day and not do anything. It gives me a little bit of purpose. It's kind of motivation. Even if you don't want to get out of bed, you have to."
In time, Talisha would like to find a deeper meaning to all her pain by helping others cope with the tragic loss of loved ones. But right now, this is a seemingly far-off goal.
As the dogs play, Talisha eyes Codie's soccer net that she just can't bear to take down. That last spring together, Talisha was so proud to coach Codie's team. This remains one of their last great memories together. Talisha seems determined to live inside of it for as long as she can.
Perhaps that lonely soccer net at the end of the yard is part of this. Take it down, and Talisha risks beginning to lose these happy thoughts of Codie. And one thing is for certain: Talisha cannot abide any more loss in her life.
So Codie's clothes, toys and books will remain boxed in the dining room. Other toys will stay on the front porch. Her art will remain on the walls. Her ashes, on a knickknack table next to the TV.
This, all this, is grief in its rawest form.
And grief - especially a mother's for a lost child - goes on.
