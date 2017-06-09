Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Comey testimony watched by an estimated 19.5 million viewers

The Associated Press

Posted 7:11pm on Friday, Jun. 09, 2017

LOS ANGELES An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched James Comey's widely televised U.S. Senate testimony.

Nielsen figures released Friday tallied the audience for the fired FBI director's appearance across ad-supported networks and cable channels.

The major outlets divided Thursday's audience up fairly evenly, with leader ABC's 3.295 million viewers followed closely by CBS with 3.286 million. Fox News had 3.104 million and CNN had 3.059 million. MSNBC attracted 2.737 million and NBC drew 2.723 million.

Smaller audiences tuned in to the hearing on Univision, Fox Business Network and HLN.

Total viewership for the highly anticipated event fell short of the 30.6 million who watched President Donald Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.

It was the most recent news event carried live on so many U.S. media outlets.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me