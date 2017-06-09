Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Iowa nature show operator to plead guilty to enticement

The Associated Press

Posted 4:11pm on Friday, Jun. 09, 2017

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa A 39-year-old Fredericksburg man accused of facilitating the exchange of nude photos between a young teen and the star of an exotic animal show geared for children has agreed to plead guilty to an enticement charge.

The Des Moines Register reported (http://dmreg.co/2razSsy ) Friday that Christopher Charles Kaiser agreed to plead to the state charge in lieu of a federal charge filed against him last year.

Prosecutors say Kaiser helped arrange the photos and sexual encounters between the victim and co-defendant Barry Dean Devoll, who went by "Bixby" in Bixby's Aussie Adventure, an exotic animal program at Adventureland Amusement Park.

The 33-year-old Devoll has pleaded guilty to a federal count of attempted enticement of a minor and faces 10 years in prison when he's sentenced.

Records show Kaiser is the director of Blue Trunk Educational Series and Devoll is the charity's president.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me