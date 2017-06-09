Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Jerry Seinfeld explains Kesha hug snub

The Associated Press

Posted 8:51am on Friday, Jun. 09, 2017

NEW YORK Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won't hug "a total stranger," days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral.

The video showed Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local news reporter ahead of an event in Washington on Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, "no thanks." After she left, he told the interviewer he didn't know who she was.

Seinfeld tells "Extra" that at 63, he doesn't know who every pop star is and described his first-ever interaction with Kesha as "a little off."

He says he and Kesha "laughed" about the moment later, but he still didn't give her a hug.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me